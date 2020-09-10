VP Naidu describes Viswanatha Satyanarayana as embodiment of Indian culture

The Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that preserving and protecting the mother tongue, Indian culture, values and the environment will be real tribute one could pay to the Telugu literary legend, Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana.

Virtually inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the Kavi Samrat, Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana organized by Viswanatha Sahitya Peetham, Shri Naidu described the literary genius as an embodiment of Indian culture and traditions.

Stating that Viswanatha Satyanarayana remains the first writer to impart a true Teluguness to the Ramayana, he recalled that Ramayana Kalpavruksham, the seminal work of Shri Viswanatha had fetched him the prestigious Jnanpith Award.

Through his works, he had highlighted the importance of imparting learning in the mother tongue, preserving culture and protecting nature, the Vice President said.

Shri Naidu also called making nature's protection a people's movement.

Observing that imparting primary education in mother tongue would help in the emotional and intellectual development of children, he asserted that children can learn education in a holistic manner when culture, language and traditions are integrated.

Pointing out that the New Education Policy-2020 has given priority to integrated education, Shri Naidu stressed that the NEP-2020, at the same time, is designed to equip the students with skills and knowledge of international standards to meet the challenges of 21st century.

The Vice President also quoted Shri Viswanatha as saying that with the maturity one gets from education in the mother tongue, one can learn any language.

Shri Naidu said Sri Viswanatha's literary canvas was large comprising novels, critical works, poems, epics, plays, songs and verses, among others. Many leading Telugu literary personalities drew their inspiration from Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana, he added.

He said that Shri Viswanatha's works probably attracted the maximum research and study by young writers.

Shri Mandali Budha Prasad, AP Assembly former Deputy Speaker, noted spiritual preacher, Shri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma, Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana, president Viswanatha Sahitya Peetham and other noted personalities attended the webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)