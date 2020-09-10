Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu describes Viswanatha Satyanarayana as embodiment of Indian culture

Virtually inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the Kavi Samrat, Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana organized by Viswanatha Sahitya Peetham, Shri Naidu described the literary genius as an embodiment of Indian culture and traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:08 IST
VP Naidu describes Viswanatha Satyanarayana as embodiment of Indian culture
The Vice President also quoted Shri Viswanatha as saying that with the maturity one gets from education in the mother tongue, one can learn any language. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that preserving and protecting the mother tongue, Indian culture, values and the environment will be real tribute one could pay to the Telugu literary legend, Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana.

Virtually inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the Kavi Samrat, Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana organized by Viswanatha Sahitya Peetham, Shri Naidu described the literary genius as an embodiment of Indian culture and traditions.

Stating that Viswanatha Satyanarayana remains the first writer to impart a true Teluguness to the Ramayana, he recalled that Ramayana Kalpavruksham, the seminal work of Shri Viswanatha had fetched him the prestigious Jnanpith Award.

Through his works, he had highlighted the importance of imparting learning in the mother tongue, preserving culture and protecting nature, the Vice President said.

Shri Naidu also called making nature's protection a people's movement.

Observing that imparting primary education in mother tongue would help in the emotional and intellectual development of children, he asserted that children can learn education in a holistic manner when culture, language and traditions are integrated.

Pointing out that the New Education Policy-2020 has given priority to integrated education, Shri Naidu stressed that the NEP-2020, at the same time, is designed to equip the students with skills and knowledge of international standards to meet the challenges of 21st century.

The Vice President also quoted Shri Viswanatha as saying that with the maturity one gets from education in the mother tongue, one can learn any language.

Shri Naidu said Sri Viswanatha's literary canvas was large comprising novels, critical works, poems, epics, plays, songs and verses, among others. Many leading Telugu literary personalities drew their inspiration from Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana, he added.

He said that Shri Viswanatha's works probably attracted the maximum research and study by young writers.

Shri Mandali Budha Prasad, AP Assembly former Deputy Speaker, noted spiritual preacher, Shri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma, Shri Viswanatha Satyanarayana, president Viswanatha Sahitya Peetham and other noted personalities attended the webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Australia launches investigation after Dan Christian faces "blatantly racist comments"

Cricket Australia CA on Thursday said it is deeply disappointed to see blatantly racist and uneducated comments against Dan Christian and has launched an investigation. Christian was exposed to racist remarks after he spoke about the casual...

No complete lockdown in Bengal on Sep 12 in interest of NEET candidates: Mamata

The state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday. The decision was taken to help ease their travel to th...

Jaishankar meets Uzbek, Kazakh counterparts; agrees to coordinate closely on regional concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate meetings with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts and agreed to cooperate with the key Central Asian countries on regional concerns and security. Jaishankar is here on a four-da...

India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19: Shah

Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership. The BJP leader asked people to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020