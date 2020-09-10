Left Menu
Amit Shah inaugurates development schemes in Gandhinagar worth Rs 15Cr

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amit Shah said, “I am confident that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we all will endeavour to make Gandhinagar a model Lok Sabha constituency.”

Updated: 10-09-2020 21:01 IST
The Union Home Minister said that “public awareness is the only solution in the fight against Corona”. Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and dedicated to the people development schemes in Gandhinagar district and city worth Rs. 15.01 crores via video conferencing today. He also laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs. 119.63 crores. This includes Smart City projects, upgradation of gardens, road widening and new classrooms in Girls School. These development projects will give a boost to the development of Gandhinagar. Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Nitin Patel also attended the function via video conferencing from Rupaal village.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amit Shah said, "I am confident that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we all will endeavour to make Gandhinagar a model Lok Sabha constituency." The Union Home Minister also said that "the nation is fighting a battle against Corona epidemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji". Besides, the fight against Corona is being waged in Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani. As a result of these continuous efforts, there has been a decline in Casualty Rate and the Recovery rate has also improved.

The Union Home Minister said that "public awareness is the only solution in the fight against Corona". He also appealed to the people to strictly observe Social Distancing. Shri Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the volunteers in Gandhinagar who are serving humanity by providing rations, mask, sanitizers and medicines to the needy under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

