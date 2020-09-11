Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi gives 'mantra' for 'New Age Learning', stresses on effective NEP-2020 implementation

Education, when connected to the students' surroundings positively, affects their lives, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and also gave the five principles for "New Age Learning". He also stressed on effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:10 IST
PM Modi gives 'mantra' for 'New Age Learning', stresses on effective NEP-2020 implementation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the conclave on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Education, when connected to the students' surroundings positively, affects their lives, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and also gave the five principles for "New Age Learning". He also stressed on effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, among others from various States, also took part in the two-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century under National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which began today.

"When education is connected to the surroundings it has an effect on the life of the student, and also the whole society. We should promote easy and new techniques which will be the basis for New Age Learning, with Engage, Explore, Experience, Express, and Excel as its roots," the Prime Minister said. He said that every region in the country has some speciality, some traditional art, workmanship which requires "deep skills" and are very famous and the students residing in those areas should see and learn how they are produced so that they form an emotional bonding, respect and in future can also join these industries.

The Prime Minister said that the NEP has been prepared in such a fashion that the "syllabus can be reduced and the focus can be on fundamental things." "For learning to be integrated, inter-disciplinary, fun-based and for it to give a complete experience, a National Curriculum Framework will be developed," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed upon the need for developing "mathematical thinking and scientific temperament" in the students and asserted that it was a way of thinking and not the ability to solve Maths problems that needed to be developed. He reiterated that making the NEP-2020 was just the beginning of the long process and its success would be determined by its effective implementation in the coming days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and four others

A special court here on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also rejected th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Birthday girl Henderson happy with solid start at ANA InspirationBrooke Henderson plans to celebrate her birthday and a solid start to the ANA Inspiration with a slice of cake after sign...

Salvage team working to stop fuel leak from fire-hit supertanker

A salvage team is still trying to plug a fuel leak from the fire-stricken New Diamond oil supertanker, Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said on Friday.The tanker, which is carrying the about 2 million barrels of oil, caught fire on...

NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam police officer’s killing case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet against seven ULFA cadres for allegedly killing a police officer during a gunfight in Tinsukia district of Assam two years ago, a spokesperson of the anti-terrorism agency said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020