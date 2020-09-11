Left Menu
Rajnath Singh launches Aero India 2021 website for space-booking

Business and other visitors will be able to buy their tickets online on the website for visiting the show from 3rd-7th Feb 2021 during both business and public days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:15 IST
Exhibitors will be able to register and book space online as per their requirements on a first-come-first-served basis and make all payments online on the Aero India website. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

The 13th edition of Aero India-21 will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka from 3rd to 07th February 2021. Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh launched the Aero India 2021 https://aeroindia.gov.in at New Delhi today giving the go-ahead for space-booking.

Aero India 2021 website will be a contactless online interface for Asia's largest Aero show and host all online services related to the event for both the exhibitors and visitors besides hosting informative content about Ministry of Defence's recent policies, initiatives as also product profile of indigenous aircraft and helicopters. Raksha Mantri conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event.

Exhibitors will be able to register and book space online as per their requirements on a first-come-first-served basis and make all payments online on the Aero India website. Exhibitors can avail early bird discounts by booking space on the website before 31 October 2020.

Business and other visitors will be able to buy their tickets online on the website for visiting the show from 3rd-7th Feb 2021 during both business and public days. Media intending to circulate their publications as also media persons will be able to register on the website for coverage of the event. A query redressal and feedback mechanism have been incorporated in the website wherein exhibitors and visitors will be able to send their queries/comments. The health protocols that will be implemented to ensure a safe event will also be available.

The website will be interactive and aims to provide the first of the numerous contactless experiences at the show and will help build the participants' confidence towards the event being cognizant and in conformance with prevailing pandemic related guidelines and safeguards.

It may be recalled that during his recent visit to Russia in his bilateral discussions, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh referred to the Aero India-21 show and invited participation of defence ministers and industry delegations of Russia and the central Asian Republic countries.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar and other senior officials of the MoD were also present on the occasion of the launch of the website.

(With Inputs from PIB)

