Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Tesla in talks to buy low carbon nickel from Canada - sources

The problem for Tesla and other automakers is that most of the world's new nickel production will come from Indonesia, where the process would involve disposing mining waste into the ocean, a major concern for environmentalists. Giga Metals's Turnagain mine in British Columbia has measured and indicated resources of 2.36 million tonnes of nickel and 141,000 tonnes of cobalt, according to its website.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:47 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Tesla in talks to buy low carbon nickel from Canada - sources

Tesla is in discussions with Canadian miner Giga Metals about helping to develop a large mine that would give the electric carmaker access to low carbon nickel for its batteries, three sources familiar with the matter said. Alongside its goal to reduce pollution from driving, Tesla is also striving to reduce its own carbon footprint.

"Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way," CEO Elon Musk said in July. Giga Metals's low carbon nickel plans include turning waste from its mining operations into cement type rock using carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and using hydropower.

Giga Metals's President Martin Vydra declined to comment on any talks with Tesla, but said: "Giga is actively engaged, and has been for some time, with automakers regarding our ability to produce carbon neutral nickel. "The cost of developing our project, excluding bringing hydroelectric power to the site, will be less than $1 billion."

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. Used to store energy in batteries, nickel is expected to see a surge in demand over coming years as governments, companies and consumers seek to cut noxious fumes emitted by fossil-fuelled vehicles.

Forecasts from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence suggest nickel demand for batteries will rise to 1.4 million tonnes in 2030, or 30% of total nickel demand, from around 139,000 tonnes and 6% respectively this year, as sales of electric vehicles soar. The problem for Tesla and other automakers is that most of the world's new nickel production will come from Indonesia, where the process would involve disposing mining waste into the ocean, a major concern for environmentalists.

Giga Metals's Turnagain mine in British Columbia has measured and indicated resources of 2.36 million tonnes of nickel and 141,000 tonnes of cobalt, according to its website. Canada produced 180,000 tonnes of nickel last year.

NEUTRALISING EMISSIONS Giga plans to produce 40,000 tonnes of nickel and 2,000 tonnes of cobalt a year for 20 years. That would be enough to power thousands of electric vehicles.

"The mine is in North America, so could secure supplies for Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory," one source said, adding Canada's environmental regulations were among the most stringent in the world. Tesla could provide financing, possibly in exchange for equity, nickel and cobalt. It could agree to buy the nickel and cobalt, which would attract financing from others, the source added.

Any deal would be for the life of the mine, which could be for up to 40 years, the sources said. Tesla's current capacity is 490,000 electric vehicles in the United States and 200,000 in Shanghai, according to its website, which with its expansion plans will require vast amounts of battery materials in the future from many sources.

The Financial Times recently reported that Tesla had agreed to buy cobalt https://www.ft.com/content/aa09dbcb-37ed-4010-a0ee-ab6cfab4d4b5 from commodity trader and miner Glencore. The sources said Giga Metals had also discussed the possibility of a deal with other automakers including Germany's BMW and Mercedes, a subsidiary of Daimler.

Daimler said: "we do not comment on supplier relationships for competitive reasons," while BMW said: "we generally do not comment on suppliers we might hire in the future". The Turnagain deposit, at around a billion years old, is relatively young and clean of impurities, which would mean high recoveries of nickel and cobalt.

Giga has access to hydroelectric power in British Columbia, but producing metal creates carbon emissions as it involves using diesel-fuelled machinery, trucks, heating buildings and blasting hard rock. However, the company is working on a process that would allow the tailings, or waste rock, to absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and turn it into cement type rock, the sources said.

"Mining and processing the ore at Turnagain is likely to generate up to 28,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year," the second source said. "The tailings could absorb up to a similar tonnage of carbon, neutralising emissions from the mine."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached new level of 'brazenness': Pak newspaper

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached a level of brazenness inconceivable a few years ago, Pakistani newspaper Dawn said in an editorial. Commenting on the recent report of International Commission of Jurists ICJ on working of Pak...

Teltumbde challenges NIA charge sheet extension order in HC

Activist and Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case accused Anand Teltumbde has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of a special court to give an extension of 90 days to the National Investigation Agency NIA to file its c...

Bangladesh professor faces sedition charges

A Dhaka University professor along with two others is facing sedition charges for allegedly defaming Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, and distorting the history of the 1971 Liberation War. Aminul Islam Bulbul, the...

Kerala's COVID-19 tally touches one lakh mark

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 PTI Keralas COVID-19 tally touched the one lakh mark -- 1,02,254 on Friday, with 2,988 fresh cases being added, seven months after Indias first case was reported from the state, when a Wuhan returned medical stude...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020