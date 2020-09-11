Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, dies at Delhi hospital: Doctors

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, dies at Delhi hospital said, Doctors. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill and on ventilatory support since Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.

Agnivesh was an Indian politician and a former Member of Legislative Assembly from the Indian state of Haryana joined Arya Samaj, and a social activist. He is best known for his work against bonded labor through the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, which he founded in 1981.