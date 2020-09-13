Hope justice will be given to me: Kangana after meeting Maha Governor

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagwat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan amid friction between the actor and the Shiv Sena. Kangana expressed hope that justice will be given to her as Governor listened to her like his "own daughter."

"I met Governor Koshyari and told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter." She also said that she does not belong to any political party.

"I am not any politician or belong to any party, as a common person as I had started from the scratch in this city and this city has given me so much and all of a sudden this incident happens to me but I am very privileged and honored that Governor has listened to me and I believe that I will get justice," Kangana told ANI. The meeting has come in the backdrop of Ranaut's bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. (ANI)