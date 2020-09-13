COVID-19: 123 new cases, 45 recoveries reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases and 45 recoveries since last night, the state's health department said on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state has reached to 9,352, while there are 3,268 active cases currently in the state, it added.

"Himachal Pradesh records 123 new #COVID19 cases & 45 recoveries since 9 pm yesterday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 9,352 so far, including 3,268 active cases, 5,992 recoveries, and 75 deaths," the department informed. Across the country, a total of 94,372 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)