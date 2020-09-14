Left Menu
With highest single-day spike of 379 new COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally crosses 17,000-mark

With the highest single-day spike of 379 new COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally crossed 17,000 mark on Sunday, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 02:00 IST
With highest single-day spike of 379 new COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally crosses 17,000-mark
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With the highest single-day spike of 379 new COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally crossed 17,000 mark on Sunday, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases here stands at 17,161 while with five new fatalities on Sunday, the death toll has reached 463.

Meanwhile, with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over 47 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

