With highest single-day spike of 379 new COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally crosses 17,000-mark

With the highest single-day spike of 379 new COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally crossed 17,000 mark on Sunday, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases here stands at 17,161 while with five new fatalities on Sunday, the death toll has reached 463.

Meanwhile, with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over 47 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)