Target of 8 crore new LPG connections achieved: Petroleum Minister

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the target of 8 crore new LPG connections has been achieved and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) issued 1306.87 lakh LPG refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) till August 2020. The OMCs have transferred an amount of Rs 9670.41 crore to PMUY beneficiaries under PMGKP for buying LPG refills.

"Average refill consumption of PMUY beneficiaries for the year 2019-20 was 3.01 cylinder of 14.2 kg. Adoption and use of LPG on a sustained basis by a beneficiary of PMUY beneficiary household depends on several factors which include food habits, size of household, cooking habits, price of LPG, easy availability of free firewood and cow dung, etc," the Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. The OMCs have reported that the executives of OMCs are not forcing the distributors to deliver the refill without the requirement of customer or low demand from them, Pradhan added. (ANI)