Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad School Parents Association holds unique protest against private schools for violating GO-46

Hyderabad School Parents Association on Monday held a unique protest here against violation of GO (Government order)-46 by private schools during COVID-19, where they set up two boxes, one to collect complaint and other to collect the flower, which will be later sent to Telangana's Director of School Education.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 00:39 IST
Hyderabad School Parents Association holds unique protest against private schools for violating GO-46
Hyderabad School Parents Association collecting complaints and flowers in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad School Parents Association on Monday held a unique protest here against violation of GO (Government order)-46 by private schools during COVID-19, where they set up two boxes, one to collect complaint and other to collect the flower, which will be later sent to Telangana's Director of School Education. Talking to ANI, Venkat, Vice President of Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) said that the association has been asking for an appointment with the Director of School Education, but haven't received one so far, and therefore we decided to lodge a protest by sending the two boxes of complaints and flowers to her.

"We have been receiving complaints from parents across Telangana Schools. There is a common problem everywhere, of schools not following GO-46. We have been asking for an appointment with the Director of School Education, but haven't received one so far. Therefore we are sending her complaints along with flowers," he said. Seema Agarwal, a representative of HSPA explained,"We are doing this unique protest because schools are not following the GO-46. Private schools are demanding full fees. GO-46 that was issued by the Chief Minister has two points. One the fee can't be increased during COVID-19 pandemic, and second that only nominal tuition fee can be demanded."

She added that private schools are manipulating the fee structure and have notr reduced the fees. "The earnings of parents have been affected due to COVID-19. Our demand is either the schools take only 50 per cent of the total fee, or take nominal fee mentioned on the CBSE website," Agarwal said.

Shehtaj Khan, a parent who participated in the protest said that they asked the administration for the permission to hold a protest, but because due to COVID-19 pandemic large gatherings are not allowed, their request was denied. "Our problem is that the government and administration is not implementing the GO-46. Parents of around 200 schools in the state are with us. If parents are not giving the fees, their children are removed from online classes, depriving them of their right to education," Khan said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread Influenza outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020