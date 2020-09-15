Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Pig pandemic adds to German pork sector pain as exports banned

U.S. exporters seem particularly well placed to pick-up sales. "With the COVID-19 interruptions in slaughter more or less behind us, the U.S. would be well positioned to move more pork in the last four months of the year, whether it's to China or to other markets," said Joe Schuele, spokesman for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, an industry group.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 04:32 IST
ANALYSIS-Pig pandemic adds to German pork sector pain as exports banned

An outbreak of African Swine Fever threatens to keep German pork locked in the European Union with China, South Korea and Japan all banning shipments, a major setback in an already challenging year for meat producers following COVID-19 outbreaks at plants.

German wholesale pig prices fell 14% on Friday after a case of ASF was found in a wild boar in the east of the country and major buyers on the international market quickly responded by banning shipments from the EU's top producer in what was due to be a big sales year. In China, the world's biggest pork producer, the disease caused hundreds of millions of pigs to be culled and raised imports of protein from other sources.

German pork exports to China are worth around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) annually, and volumes had doubled in the first four months of this year on soaring demand after Chinese output shrank around 20%. "The Chinese export stop is a hard blow for farmers and for industry in Germany," said André Vielstaedte, spokesman for Germany's largest meatpacker and exporter Toennies.

African swine fever spreads through contact with infected animals and can also be spread by people and trucks. It is almost always fatal in pigs but does not harm people. Germany has sought a limited, regional ban on exports as the outbreak near the Polish border is hundreds of kilometres from the major producing region in north-west Germany. Whereas the concept of a regional ban exists in intra-EU trade, China has so far stuck to a national ban.

German exports included large tonnages of pig parts such as ears, noses and feet which are regarded as delicacies in Asia but are unwanted in Europe. Sellers will struggle to make similar margins on products normally sold to Asia.

"If supermarkets use this as an opportunity to keep prices low then the future of many pig farmers is in doubt and many could close," said Matthias Quaing of German pig farmers' association ISN. COVID-19 has already made this is a difficult year with the virus causing major problems at meat plants.

The Toennies plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck closed in mid-June after about 1,500 workers tested positive. "For Germany there are no real alternative pork export markets visible the size of China and others in Asia," said Tim Koch, meat analyst at German independent market consultancy AMI.

"In the short term downward price pressure is likely in Germany after pig price falls on Friday," he said. EU RIVALS

China's pork imports surged by 75% in 2019 and have continued to climb in 2020. The ban of German shipments should, therefore, provide major opportunity for rival exporters and CME lean hog futures have risen to a six-month high.

"I think Germany's pork sales to China will be replaced by a series of other exporters such as the United States, Spain, Canada and Brazil. Some EU exporters are also likely to seek extra sales such as the Netherlands and Denmark," said Rabobank analyst Justin Sherrard. U.S. exporters seem particularly well placed to pick-up sales.

"With the COVID-19 interruptions in slaughter more or less behind us, the U.S. would be well positioned to move more pork in the last four months of the year, whether it's to China or to other markets," said Joe Schuele, spokesman for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, an industry group. Smithfield Foods, the largest U.S. pork producer, is owned by China's WH Group Ltd while other major players who could benefit include JBS USA and Tyson Foods.

The ban should also provide a boost to already rising shipments of pork from Brazil to China. In August, Brazil sold 50,700 tonnes of pork to China, up 168% from the same month a year ago and accounting for more than half of total export sales of 98,500 tonnes, according to ABPA, the association representing pork and poultry processors.

Canada, another major pork exporter, has limited room to increase volumes with China which already accounts for nearly half of Canada's pork exports, said Richard Davies, Executive Vice-President of Sales at Olymel lp, one of Canada's biggest pork shippers. The country's other big pork processor, Maple Leaf Foods , is suspended from shipping to China from its Brandon, Manitoba plant after a COVID-19 outbreak there.

EUROPEAN OPTIONS The EU industry will be hoping, however, that as much business as possible will be won by Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands to prevent oversupply within the trading bloc.

A spokesman for Danish Crown said in the short term the company did not have the capacity to expand sales to China. China's top supplier Spain, however, should see an increase in sales following the ban on exports from Germany.

"While Spanish pork production has slowed slightly as a result of heightened safety measures this should not affect the capacity to supply domestic markets or meet export demands, according to the Interporc industry association. Spain's top producers include Jorge Group and Vall Companys. (Additional reporting by Nathan Allen in Madrid, Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek in Chicago, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen; Editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Surat to plant 70,000 saplings to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

The Surat civic body, several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday that falls on September 17. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor, Surat City told ANI, We st...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to dip as investors await key data

Asian shares looked set to open lower on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings although positive developments around potential COVID-19 vaccines and increased deal activity are likely to stem losses.A...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UBS chairman maps out Credit Suisse merger httpson.ft.com3kbmeMW - Parma football club poised...

Trump camp shifting new ad to economy after law-and-order focus

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to emphasize the U.S. economy in a 10 million ad buy, following its focus in recent months on law and order, a senior Trump campaign official said on Monday, Trump has led Democratic oppone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020