Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postage stamp on India's first A-SAT released on Engineers' Day

On the occasion of Engineers' Day on Tuesday, the Department of Post launched a customized stamp on India's First Anti-Satellite Missile (A-SAT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:56 IST
Postage stamp on India's first A-SAT released on Engineers' Day
NSA Ajit Doval at the launch of India's first A-SAT on Tuesday. [Photo: DRDO Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Engineers' Day on Tuesday, the Department of Post launched a customized stamp on India's First Anti-Satellite Missile (A-SAT). Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

A DRDO developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. Tracking data from range sensors had confirmed that the mission met all its objectives. The entire effort was indigenous which demonstrated the Nation's capability to develop such complex and critical missions. A number of industries also participated in the mission. With this success, India became fourth nation in the world to possess such capability.

The stamp launch was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who, in his address stated that it was a very "brave step" on part of DRDO to go for 'Mission Shakti'. "DRDO has plenty of achievements to be proud of; however the future is in space based technologies. Satellites are critical and with this capability India can defend it's assets in space," Doval said.

He appreciated the way in which the mission was kept secret and lauded the whole DRDO fraternity for doing well in all other fields. The function was also attended by Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts and Senior Scientists of DRDO. (ANI)

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher on growing hopes Fed will stay accommodative

The SP 500 ended up slightly on Tuesday as investors hoped the Federal Reserve would stick with its supportive policy stance as the central banks two-day meeting got under way. Apple Inc shares rose on Monday and early in Tuesdays session, ...

Soccer-Spurs in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Bale, says agent

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign winger Gareth Bale, his agent said on Tuesday, as the Wales international looks to end his troubled spell at the Spanish club. Bale made over 200 appearances for Premier League Spur...

PREVIEW-Golf-Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory.Woods has yet to finish in the top 10 of any tournament since the sport returned after being suspended du...

Golf-Mickelson ready for shot at Winged Foot redemption

Phil Mickelson, who has endured more U.S. Open heartbreak than any other player in history, will try to put all that behind him this week when he tees off at Winged Foot, the site of his infamous final-hole collapse in 2006.Mickelson, a run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020