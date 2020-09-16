Agriculture bills anti-farmer, Congress to seek special session of Haryana assembly: Hooda

Left Menu
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed the three agriculture bills brought by the central government as "anti-farmer" and said that the Congress will demand a special session of the state assembly to discuss the issues related to the bills and corresponding ordinances brought earlier.

ANI | Kurukshetra (Haryana) | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:23 IST
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a press conference on Wednesday in Kurukshetra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed the three agriculture bills brought by the central government as "anti-farmer" and said that the Congress will demand a special session of the state assembly to discuss the issues related to the bills and corresponding ordinances brought earlier. A Congress release said that Hooda talked to farmers and commission agents at Karnal grain market and said it is "dictatorial to impose three black laws on farmers without their consent."

"Congress will oppose all three laws at every level. The Congress will meet the Governor and demand a special session of the Assembly and dismiss all the three anti-farmer laws," Hooda said. He said if the government continued to "force its decisions on farmers, the black laws will be abolished as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state".

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana are protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. The three bills to replace the ordinances were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on Tuesday. The President earlier promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. (ANI)

