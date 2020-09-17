Pakistan violates ceasefire in Balakote, Mendhar sectors in J-K
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district on Thursday morning.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:22 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district on Thursday morning.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 6.45 am today by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian Army retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Mendhar
- Balakote
- Poonch
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Hafeez, Riaz star as Pakistan defeat England in third T20I
Pakistan signs off tour of England with series-tying T20 win
Pakistan's house of cards may be failing, with Gulf states openly moving closer to India
Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
Army junior commissioned officer (JCO) killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Rajouri district of J-K: Army sources.