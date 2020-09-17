IFFCO distributes 1 lakh vegetable seed packets on PM's birthday
Fertiliser major IFFCO on Thursday said it has distributed more than 1 lakh vegetable seed packets to women farmers and trained more than 40,000 women farmers on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 70 on Thursday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:43 IST
Fertiliser major IFFCO on Thursday said it has distributed more than 1 lakh vegetable seed packets to women farmers and trained more than 40,000 women farmers on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 70 on Thursday. The nationwide campaign 'PoshanAbhiyan-2020' was launched in association with ICAR. Each seed packet contained the seeds of five nutritious vegetables of the season including carrot, reddish, spinach, fenugreek (methi), IFFCO said in a statement. The inaugural event of the Poshan Abhiyan-2020 and farmer women training campaign was held here in Krishi Bhawan in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The minister inaugurated the event and addressed women farmers at 714 KVKs though video conference connected by Department of Agriculture Research and Extension. U S Awasthi, MD, IFFCO and Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director were also present along with senior scientists & representatives from ICAR
Tomar lauded the efforts of IFFCO and stated that the cooperative has always came forward for the service of farmers and contributed in agricultural growth of country
Awasthi said IFFCI has always played its role in helping farmers to maximize their agricultural output and earn optimum profits. This distribution of nutritious vegetable seeds to farmers will certainly help them to look towards alternative of cash crops also. IFFCO provides its services to more than 5 crore farmers with more than 35,000 cooperative societies across the country. The cooperative has five fertiliser manufacturing plants in India producing 91.42 lakh tonnes of fertilisers.
