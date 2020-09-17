Has resigned in protest against passage of farm Bills: Punjab Cong MLA
Congress’ Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra on Thursday said he has resigned as a legislator in protest against the passage of agriculture-related bills in the Lok Sabha “Deeply saddened by the passing of farmer Bill by the BJP-Akali Govt.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:31 IST
“Deeply saddened by the passing of farmer Bill by the BJP-Akali Govt. I hereby tender my resignation as MLA Fatehgarh Sahib in support of farmers' cause,” Nagra tweeted
When contacted, Nagra said he has resigned in protest against the passage of the three farm-related bills in the Lok Sabha. He said, “Today is the black day in the history of Punjab.” The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. On Tuesday, it had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.
