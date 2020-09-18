Left Menu
Development News Edition

Q&A-What is the science behind the moo-ve from cattle methane emissions?

Burger King said preliminary research showed that adding lemongrass to cattle feed reduced methane emissions 33% during the last three to four months of the cow's life. Alltech Inc. U.S. company produces Yea-Sacc, a commercially available yeast culture.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:30 IST
Q&A-What is the science behind the moo-ve from cattle methane emissions?
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have worked for years to reduce methane emissions from cattle burps by changing what cattle eat, or through research on vaccines, genetic modification of cattle, and even forehead-mounted masks and backpacks to trap vapors.

WHAT IS THE PROBLEM? Methane, the second-most abundant greenhouse gas from human-related activities after carbon dioxide, accounts for 20% of global emissions, according to the Global Methane Initiative.

Livestock emissions come from feed production and processing (45%), burps and flatulence (39%), manure storage and processing (10%), and processing and transportation of animal products (the rest), according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Even so, greenhouse gas emissions intensity per kilogram of milk declined almost 11% from 2005 to 2015 as farmers improved animal health and feed quality and better-managed herds, resulting in more milk per cow, according to the FAO.

WHY ARE LIVESTOCK GASSY? Ruminant livestock - cattle, sheep, bison, goats, deer, and camels - have a stomach compartment called the rumen in which microbes produce methane as a byproduct of digesting fibrous plant material. Certain feed additives claim to inhibit these microbes from making methane.

WHO MAKES METHANE-REDUCING FEED ADDITIVES? Agolin SA. The Swiss company's Agolin Ruminant feed additive contains extracts from coriander seed oil, clove and wild carrot. It claims that shifting the microbial population in the rumen leads to greater milk production.

Trials in Europe and the United States have confirmed methane reductions of 10% per animal. DSM. The Netherlands-based nutrition and health company developed a product called Bovaer after 10 years of development. It consists of a molecule synthesized from two natural compounds. Trials have demonstrated it can consistently reduce enteric (related to the intestines) methane by 30% or more than 70% in specific conditions.

Mootral. The Swiss company developed a feed supplement based on garlic and citric extracts to reduce enteric emissions. It claims to inhibit activity of the archaea, a type of micro-organism, and reduce methane emissions by up to 38%. Restaurant Brands International. The owner of Burger King restaurants is developing its own feed from lemongrass. Acquiring commercial-scale quantities of the plant is its biggest supply-chain issue, said Matt Banton, Restaurant Brands' head of global innovation and sustainability.

Research continues in 2021 in the United States, Ireland, Brazil, Mexico and Austria. Burger King said preliminary research showed that adding lemongrass to cattle feed reduced methane emissions 33% during the last three to four months of the cow's life.

Alltech Inc. U.S. company produces Yea-Sacc, a commercially available yeast culture. It improves feed efficiency and is certified to reduce cattle methane emissions intensity, said Vice President Matthew Smith. Syngenta. The seed and chemical company developed Enogen corn in the early 2000s to make biofuel production more efficient. Syngenta is evaluating Enogen's potential benefits in reducing livestock methane emissions, spokesman Jason Sparks said.

Cargill Inc. The U.S. agribusiness company is developing a methane-reduction product for sale to farmers "in the near future," said spokesman Daniel Sullivan. ARE THERE ALTERNATIVES?

Research published last year by University of Adelaide adjunct professor of animal science John Williams showed that the level of methane-producing microbes in the cow's rumen is largely influenced by its genetic makeup. Breeding cattle to select for those with a complexity of microbes that have low methane production is a more permanent solution than adjusting feed, he said. Sources: UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Newtrient LLC, companies.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Horse electrocuted in South Delhi; locals blame overflowing sewers

A horse allegedly died of electrocution in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in South Delhi on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Alvi Chowk around 11 am, a policeman present at the spot said. The owner of the horse had come to buy fodder ...

Empower youth and face ground realties, says Bindra as India battles pandemic

India should come out of the COVID-19 pandemic in one piece if it resorts to youth empowerment, leverages the digital landscape and faces the ground realities head on, reckons Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. One of the countrys greatest ac...

65 pc coal-fired power plants may not meet green norms even by extended deadline of 2022: CSE

Sixty-five per cent of the coal-fired power plants in India may not be able to comply with emission norms, as notified by the Union Environment ministry, even by the extended deadline of 2022, an environment think tank said on Friday. In it...

COVID-19: Various measures taken to ensure availability of essential drugs, says govt

The government has taken timely and effective measures to tackle any possible disruptions in supply of essential drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured their seamless availability across the country, Parliament was informed on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020