Over 86 lakh new job cards issued across country till now: Ministry of Rural Development

A total of 86,81,928 new job cards have been issued during the current fiscal year (FY) so far as compared to 36,64,368 job cards issued during the same period in FY 2019-20, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Friday. As per the data released by the Ministry, Uttar Pradesh with 21,45,346 job cards tops the list, followed by Bihar with 11,76,084, as per the state-wise data available till September 12.

According to the data, a total of 20,202.92 lakh person-days were generated across the country from April till September 12, with the Rs 40,18,282.32 lakh wage expenditure. Rajasthan with 2707.38 lakh person-days leads the table. The Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a demand-driven wage employment scheme. Every adult member of a household in a rural area, having a job card (as per Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act), is eligible for a demand for a job under the scheme.

It mandates to provide for the enhancement of livelihood security of the household in rural areas of the country by assuring up to one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual works. (ANI)