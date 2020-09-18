2,795 kg cannabis seized, 17 arrested by NCB in UP, Bihar

In an operation against the trafficking of cannabis, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a total of 17 people in connection with the seizure of 2,795 kilograms of cannabis from three different places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As per the NCB, 1,138 kilograms of cannabis was seized on September 9 from the Mirzapur Prayagraj Highway and nine people were arrested. Two vehicles were seized and the contraband was found concealed inside sacks containing rice husks.

On September 16, the Lucknow Zonal Unit of the NCB intercepted an oil tanker bearing a Nagaland registration number at the Gorakhpur Banaras highway near Chhapra. A total of 1,050 kilograms cannabis was found in this tanker. A total of three traffickers were apprehended. On September 17, NCB Patna Zonal Unit intercepted a goods carrier at Zero-mile in Patna from which 607 kilograms of cannabis was seized. A total of five persons were apprehended and a vehicle was seized. The contraband was concealed under a load of gravel. (ANI)