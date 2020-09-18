Hyderabad: Part of road caves in at Jubilee Hills following incessant rainfall
A part of road number 10 at Jubilee Hills caved in following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Friday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:10 IST
A part of road number 10 at Jubilee Hills caved in following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Friday. As per the K Murthy, Inspector of Police, Jubilee Hills Traffic Police, the hole measured five metres.
"At around 11 am today, one Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) vehicle carrying mud drove over road number 10, under the Jubilee Hills police station limits after which the road caved in. A constable on duty at the road noticed it and immediately informed GHMC officials," Murthy told ANI over the phone. "GHMC officials have started the repair work for the five-metre deep hole," he added.
The India Meteorological Department had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on Thursday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Valvoline joins SunRisers Hyderabad as principle sponsor
Hyderabad FC rope in Australian forward Joel Chianese
GHAC launches 'FTCCI Business Facilitation Center' at Hyderabad
COVID 19: Hyderabad-based NGO launches virtual plasma donation campaign
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launches FTCCI's trade centre