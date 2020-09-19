Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu: Preparations underway at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, ahead of partial reopening of schools from Sept 21

Preparations for maintaining social distancing, and facilities for sanitization are being done at the Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 in Jammu, ahead of the scheduled reopening of schools on September 21, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:37 IST
Jammu: Preparations underway at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, ahead of partial reopening of schools from Sept 21
Visual from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Number 1, Jammu. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Preparations for maintaining social distancing, and facilities for sanitization are being done at the Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 in Jammu, ahead of the scheduled reopening of schools on September 21, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, the states and Union Territories (UTs) are permitted to call 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online teaching and related works from September 21.

Talking to ANI, Raj Kumar Sharma, a teacher at the institution, they are taking all measures to ensure the safety in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We follow the Centre's orders, and according to it after September 21 the students (from Class 9 to 12) can come with their parent's permission for guidance. Classes as before would not be able to run, but as a precautionary measure we have installed touch-free sanitiser, and markers in the open areas for ensuring social distancing is followed at all times," Sharma told ANI here.

"Our first priority is to ensure that children stay safe. Even when they are in the class they will have to continue wearing masks. When the children come to interact with the teachers, they will be seated one student apart. The students in Class 10 and 12 will be given preference during this time," he added. The teacher further said that although the online mode of education has been highly successful, some students, however, feel the need to meet and interact with the teachers face to face in order to resolve their queries.

Schools across the country have been shut since March owing to the coronavirus crisis and the classes are being conducted online. The Union Health Ministry had on September 8 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 for taking guidance from their teachers on a voluntary basis.

The SOP follows Unlock 4 guidelines of Home Ministry which came into effect from September 1. It stated that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle - and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever Pres...

Philippines' Duterte keeps one metre social distancing rule

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the 1 metre three feet social distance requirement on public transport to reduce coronavirus infecions, rejecting moves to reduce it to 30 centimetres 12 inches, his spokesman said...

Golf-Thomas battles to stay in contention at Winged Foot

Justin Thomas said he was proud of the way he battled to stay in contention for a second major title after a late rally in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday helped offset a disastrous start. Thomas, the overnight leader, was slow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020