BJP workers injured after helium balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai
Over 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers sustained minor injuries after helium balloons exploded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai on September 17.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:24 IST
Over 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers sustained minor injuries after helium balloons exploded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai on September 17. The incident took place at Padi near Chennai's Ambattur. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.
In the video, it was revealed that a spark from fireworks resulted in an explosion of helium-filled balloons after which the people standing near the balloons suffered injuries. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
- Chennai
- Ambattur
ALSO READ
We need to prevent youth from taking the wrong path at the early stage itself; women police personnel can do that by involving women there: PM Narendra Modi on terror in Jammu and Kashmir.
This is not Nehru's India but Narendra Modi's India: BJP MP
PM Narendra Modi brought about positive changes in the country, BJP president J P Nadda tells Jharkhand party meet. PTI IKD SK SK
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah