BJP workers injured after helium balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai

Over 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers sustained minor injuries after helium balloons exploded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai on September 17.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:24 IST
Gas balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In the video, it was revealed that a spark from fireworks resulted in an explosion of helium-filled balloons after which the people standing near the balloons suffered injuries. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

