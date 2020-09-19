Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two terrorist associates arrested from Awantipora, Khrew: J-K Police

Two terrorist associates with incriminating material of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr were arrested from Awantipora and Khrew areas of Jammu and Kasmir on Saturday.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:00 IST
Two terrorist associates arrested from Awantipora, Khrew: J-K Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorist associates with incriminating material of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr were arrested from Awantipora and Khrew areas of Jammu and Kasmir on Saturday. According to the police, incriminating material of the proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr were recovered from the two terrorist associates.

Meanwhile, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were also arrested by a joint team of security forces from the Rajouri district here today. In a press conference today, J-K's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that Pakistan is trying to promote terrorism in every possible way in Jammu and Kashmir by providing all support to terror groups.

"Pakistan is trying to promote terrorism in every possible way in Jammu and Kashmir by providing all support to terror groups. We will deal with drug smugglers strictly. Pakistan is using narco-terrorism for terror funding," he said. He added that the neighbouring country is also trying to infiltrate terrorists, and using drones to drop weapons in India.

"Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in J-K by using drones to drop weapons. They are also trying to infiltrate terrorists. Dropping of weapons by drone is challenging but we have been able to restrict such acts and have got some success," Singh said. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit around 1140 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.Prelimina...

Ethiopia charges prominent opposition figure with terrorism

Ethiopias most prominent opposition figure, Jawar Mohammed, and 23 other people have been charged with terrorism-related offenses, telecom fraud and other criminal activities, the attorney generals office announced Saturday. The office said...

Want to be known as actor, not hero, says Aparshakti Khurrana

Aparshakti Khurrana says he hopes that with his upcoming feature Helmet, his journey in Hindi cinema will take a turn for the better. Khurrana has carved a niche with his comic timing in character roles in movies like Dangal, Stree, Lukka C...

42 MoUs inked during lockdown; 3 new policies unveiled: TN CM

Chennai, Sep 19 PTI Tamil Nadu has signed 42 memoranda of understanding MOUs during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown while three policies in the information technology sector were launched on Saturday. The policies are on cyber security, bloc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020