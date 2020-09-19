Left Menu
Jharkhand: BJP meets assistant police personnel protesting for regularisation of jobs

A four-member delegation of BJP legislators on Saturday met with assistant police personnel here at Morabadi ground amid the demonstration for regularisation of their jobs.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:35 IST
Police lathi-charge after clash broke out between state police and protesting assistant police personnel in Ranchi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A four-member delegation of BJP legislators on Saturday met with assistant police personnel here at Morabadi ground amid the demonstration for regularisation of their jobs. The BJP MLAs that spoke to police personnel include Amit Mandal (Godda), Bhanu Pratap Shahi (Bhavnathpur), Indrajit Mahato (Sindri), and Kishun Das (Simariya).

This follows after state police had clashed with assistant police personnel on Friday following a demonstration for the regularisation of their jobs in Ranchi. Assistant police personnel from various parts of the state have been protesting for the last week. On Friday, they went to gherao the Chief Minister's residence.

Slamming the CM Hemant Soren's government, the BJP leaders condemned the lathi-charge incident. "Assistant police personnel who were agitating here became violent, broke barricading and started stone-pelting. So, we took preventive actions. 12 people from police and 5-6 from their (protesters) side are injured," Saurabh, Superintendent of Police told ANI.

In 2017, they were appointed on a contractual basis with the assurance that their jobs will be regularised if their performance is found satisfactory. According to them, the said period is over but the government has not taken any step for renewal of their contract. (ANI)

