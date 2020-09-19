Pakistan violates ceasefire at J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar and Malti sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation with small arms and shelling with mortars at around 9:15 pm today.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and more details are awaited. (ANI)
