Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcode and QR codes to be used by Punjab govt to ensure genuine seeds

The Punjab government will now use Barcodes and QR codes to ensure that farmers get genuine seeds of different crops including wheat and rice.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:27 IST
Barcode and QR codes to be used by Punjab govt to ensure genuine seeds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government will now use Barcodes and QR codes to ensure that farmers get genuine seeds of different crops including wheat and rice. According to a statement from the Punjab government, the certified seeds will be distributed to farmers in the state in the coming seasons beginning with 1.50 lakh quintal seeds of fodder, oil, and cereal crops to be cultivated by Punjab State Seed Corporation (PUNSEED) across 10,000 acres of land.

"The new technology will help track the origin of the seeds to ensure that farmers get genuine and certified seed, besides eradicating the menace of spurious and low-quality seeds that have caused extensive damage to the crops in the past," the statement quoted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. "Seed traceability is the only solution to save farmers from exploitation at the hands of unscrupulous seed dealers and traders which had been adversely affecting the state's agrarian economy," it further said.

The statement also quoted an official spokesperson saying, "The entire certification process and verification of seed authenticity by certifying authority would be managed through software to ensure its transparency and there would be no additional leg work burden on the farmers." "PUNSEED was exploring the possibility of contract farming in other states for fodder seed production to get more genuine seeds for farmers at a reasonable price," the statement quoted Manjit Singh Brar, MD of PUNSEED and PAIC.

He was further quoted saying that seed traceability was aimed at helping farmers during the purchase of seeds, thus enabling the identification of the seed's origin, including the source of production and arrival. "The software system will be able to track seeds through the testing, certification, and manufacturing process. By connecting to a dealer licensing system, seeds will be tracked through the distribution process as well, which would help weed out poor quality seeds sold by some fly-by-night operators," Brar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours race starts with relief but no crowd

The 24 Hours of Le Mans started behind closed doors on Saturday, a sad first for a race approaching its centenary but with organisers thankful at least to have some action. Last year saw 250,000 spectators, many of them British motor racing...

Man arrested in Delhi for cheating people through fraudulent investment schemes

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by luring them to put their money in investment schemes by promising high returns, police said on SaturdayBhairu Lal Verma, who was absconding for 10 years, was arrested on Friday, they ...

Task force on NCR air pollution asks Punjab, Haryana, UP to put extra efforts to control stubble burning

Aiming to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region, a high-level task force led by P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to put extra efforts and give incentives to c...

Cycling-Pogacar poised for Tour glory after stunning Roglic

Slovenias Tadej Pogacar pulled off a major upset at the Tour de France by stunning compatriot Primoz Roglic to claim the overall leaders yellow jersey with a monumental victory in the final individual time trial on Saturday. The 21-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020