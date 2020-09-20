Uttarakhand leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh tests COVID-19 positive

Left Menu
Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Indira Hridayesh has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:41 IST
Uttarakhand, LoP , Indira Hridayesh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

According to Hridayesh's office, the Congress leader was taken to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram via helicopter from the Synergy hospital in Haldwani after she did not get a room in Dehradun's Max hospital.

Earlier last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also admitted to the Medanta hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. He tested negative for the virus about two weeks later. (ANI)

