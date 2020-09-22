107 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:36 IST
As many as 107 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,692.
The total figure includes 680 active cases and 1,012 recoveries.
No deaths have been reported in the State so far. (ANI)
