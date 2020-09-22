Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament passes amendments to essential commodities law

The minster said the move will boost investment in agriculture sector and will also create more storage capacities to reduce post harvest loss of crops. "This amendment is in favour of both farmers and consumers," Dadarao added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:37 IST
Parliament passes amendments to essential commodities law
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which was approved by the lower house on September 15, was approved by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill replaces an ordinance promulgated in June.

The bill is also aimed at removing fears of private investors of excessive regulatory interference in their business operations. The freedom to produce, hold, move, distribute, and supply will lead to harnessing economies of scale and attract private sector/foreign direct investment into the agriculture sector, the government had said earlier. Replying to a short debate, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said the stock limit conditions imposed through the law were hindering investment in the agriculture infrastructure.

The amendments to the six-and-half-decade law provide that stock holding limit on commodities will only be imposed under exceptional circumstances like national calamities, famine with a surge in prices, the minister said. Also, processors and value chain participants are exempted from the stock limit. The minister said the move will boost investment in the agriculture sector and will also create more storage capacities to reduce the post-harvest loss of crops.

"This amendment is in favor of both farmers and consumers," Daddario added. According to him, the changes in the 1955 law is an important step by the government to achieve its target of doubling farmers' income and also for ease of doing business.

He said the essential commodities act was brought when the country was not self-sufficient in food grains production. But now the situation has changed, therefore the amendment was required, he said. While India has become surplus in most agri-commodities, farmers have been unable to get better prices due to lack of investment in cold storage, warehouses, processing, and export. Farmers suffer huge losses when there are bumper harvests, especially of perishable commodities, he said.

Earlier in the day, many opposition members had staged a walkout from the House demanding that the suspension of eight members be revoked.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges New York City police officer with acting as illegal agent of China

A New York City police officer who also serves as a U.S. Army reservist has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the government of China, federal prosecutors said on Monday.Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested at his home on Long...

London stocks rebound from earlier losses; lockdown restrictions eyed

London shares rebounded slightly on Tuesday from their worst sell-off in more than three months as investors awaited details of new lockdown restrictions liable to deliver another blow to Britains struggling domestic economy. Prime Minister...

Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of today's session

Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday. The proceedings for the Lower House will begin from 3 pm today.The party on Monday held a meeting of members of the auxiliary co...

Britain could delay plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums -minister

Britain is looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of fans into stadiums from Oct. 1, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 in the country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020