Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools, colleges re-open in Assam after COVID-19 lockdown

After a six-month-long hiatus due to COVID-19, schools and colleges were reopened in Assam on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:32 IST
Schools, colleges re-open in Assam after COVID-19 lockdown
Students of the SB Deora college attending classes after several months. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After a six-month-long hiatus due to COVID-19, schools and colleges were reopened in Assam on Monday. Educational institutes in the state have remained closed since the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Visuals from the SB Deorah College campus in Guwahati showed a few students in the corridors maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. According to Parveena Roy, a student at the college, many students could attend classes as long as they practised social distancing and followed protocol.

"It feels good to come to be physically present on the college campus after so long. We continued our studies at home through online classes but I missed the traditional classrooms and am glad that I get to see my friends. I believe that we can continue to come to college and not get infected as long as we diligently maintain social distance, wear masks and sanitise our hands," Roy told ANI. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise with an additional 829 cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 29,609. So far, 578 deaths and 1,29,133 recoveries have been reported in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal for one million euros 1.17 million on a permanent deal, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, will ...

I surprised myself to be honest: De Villiers

South African batsman AB de Villiers says he pleasantly surprised himself by striking form in his very first IPL game after being out of action for nearly eight months. De Villiers sparkling 51-run knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore p...

Critic of Chinese leader sentenced to 18 years in graft case

The former chairman of a Chinese state-owned real estate company who publicly criticized President Xi Jinpings handling of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday in a corruption case, the government announce...

Sharad Pawar gets Income Tax notice over poll affidavits

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020