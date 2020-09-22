24-year-old woman becomes entrepreneur, starts home delivery of gift hampers in Kashmir Valley

A 24-year-old woman has become a successful entrepreneur after starting a business of home delivery of gift hampers in Kashmir. Samar Shawl belongs to a family that has its own business. Since childhood, Samar was good at packing gifts with decorative articles and always wanted to work independently.

"I always wanted to work independently and wanted to do something where I could talk to my customers directly," she said. Talking about her business she said that she offers various gift hampers according to the budget of the customer by directly talking to them for their satisfaction.

"We provide various gift hampers according to the budget of the customer. We also provide three categories of gift wrap--basic, premium and elite. When we suggest the gift to customers, it becomes easier for them to choose the gift combo," Shawl said. In order to attract customers, she is using Instagram and Facebook to take orders for gift hampers and she is satisfied with the good response from the customers. She also says that her parents always supported her in fulfilling her dream of becoming an independent entrepreneur.

"I have an account on Instagram by name Ribbons by Samar Shawl and I also have an account of Facebook. We take order through these platforms. When we confirm an order we call the customer and suggest gift hampers as there are various categories to choose from," Shawl said. She was a student of commerce in Delhi Public School, Srinagar, and after graduating from college she started exploring the idea of starting her own business and came up with this idea.

"I completed my 12th from Delhi Public School in commerce stream and then I did my BBA and MBA from Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora. When I was in the third semester, I had three-four ideas of starting my own business but later they were executed by someone else. Then I came up with this idea and I thought I should do it," Shawl said. (ANI)