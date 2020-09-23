Telangana student pursuing higher studies in Australia dies
Harishivashankar Reddy, a student hailing from Telangana who was pursuing higher education at Southern Cross University in Australia, has died under "suspicious circumstances".ANI | Vikarabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-09-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:54 IST
Harishivashankar Reddy, a student hailing from Telangana who was pursuing higher education at Southern Cross University in Australia, has died under "suspicious circumstances". Harishivashankar Reddy was a native of Haridaspally in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. He collapsed while going to the bathroom for taking bath, according to the information received by the family.
Sai Reddy, the father of the deceased, said Harishivashankar was fine when he last spoke to him on Saturday. "He was the only son. He went for his higher education in Australia. We spoke to him on Saturday and he was fine till then, but his friends called and informed that while he was going to take bath, he collapsed. They said he was immediately shifted to the hospital, where he died," Sai Reddy said. (ANI)
