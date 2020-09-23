U'khand CM inaugurates City Forest in Jhajhra

Left Menu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated the State's City Forest named 'Anand Van' in the Jhajhra Forest Range Complex.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated the State's City Forest named 'Anand Van' in the Jhajhra Forest Range Complex. This city forest developed in Jhajhra introduces visitors to the state's rich flora and fauna and natural beauty through replicas and detailed information about them. Developed as a Nature Education Centre, it will be open for the public from the first day of Navaratri this year.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Rawat said that the forest has been developed by the Forest Department in Jhajhra without tampering with nature. "It must be considered that people can get a glimpse of Uttarakhand here. This city park will become a major attraction for tourists," he said. He informed that a city forest is also being developed in Haldwani.

The Chief Minister further said that in the last three years, several works were done in Uttarakhand towards water conservation. A massive water harvesting campaign was launched on May 25, 2017. The extensive plantation was done for the revitalisation of the Kosi and Rispana rivers. Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat said: "The City Forest Department is being handed over to the society as a heritage. Theme based city parks are also being built in Haldwani and Rishikesh." He said that the target which was given by the Chief Minister to the Forest Department for the employment of 10 thousand people will be completed.

"Plans are being made to build city forests in Dehradun and Kotdwar in collaboration with the Government of India. Plans have been made to create forests in several development blocks of the state," he said. Principal forest conservator Jayaraj said that this dream project took about 3.5 years to complete and only Rs 43 lakhs have been spent in this city forest. "The local livelihood will be promoted here. The Forest Department will create eco clubs in 2,000 schools," he said. (ANI)

