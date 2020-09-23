Dehradun Airport all set to get makeover to handle more passengers

Left Menu
In order to meet the expected increase in passenger footfall in the future, the Dehradun Airport is all set to receive a full makeover at a cost of Rs 353 crores.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:19 IST
The Airport's hybrid curtain wall under construction. . Image Credit: ANI

In order to meet the expected increase in passenger footfall in the future, the Dehradun Airport is all set to receive a full makeover at a cost of Rs 353 crores. According to a statement from the Air Authority of India (AAI), the first phase of development work will include the construction of the Domestic Terminal Building along with a utility Block, a car park, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting facilities, and other ancillary structures.

"With an area of 42,776 sqm, the New Terminal Building will be able to handle 1,800 passengers during peak hours, thereby expanding the capacity of the airport by eightfold. The building will have a concourse, check-in area, security hold and arrival lounge at ground floor, security hold at first floor, and various offices on the mezzanine floor," the statement added. Equipped with 36 check-in counters and four aerobridges, the new terminal will have modern facilities like self-check-in kiosks and an inline baggage screening facility, along with ample retail space to help accelerate the generation of revenue and employment for local youth.

The statement further said the design height of the building was optimally done to reduce the cost of construction and operation. The design of the building will be richly inspired by the culture and heritage of the state, including the Brahamakamal, the state flower, and will have eco-friendly sustainable features like a double-curved roof to aid in rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, solar power system, energy-efficient fixtures and provision of maximum natural light through the skylight.

"The second phase of the development work will include shifting of operations from the existing terminal building to the new one and construction of balance portion of the terminal building along with the integration of all the services and completion of balance works. Almost 80 percent of the development work of the first phase is completed and the project is likely to be ready by October 21," the statement added.

