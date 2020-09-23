Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police use water cannon in Panipat to stop Haryana Youth Cong’s 'tractor rally' to Delhi

Srinivas B V and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had also taken part in that tractor rally. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by both Houses of Parliament, amid protests by opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK and the Left, besides some farmers' groups.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:12 IST
Police use water cannon in Panipat to stop Haryana Youth Cong’s 'tractor rally' to Delhi
Representative image

The Haryana police on Wednesday used water cannon in Panipat to stop a Haryana Youth Congress-led rally from proceeding to Delhi to protest against Centre's farm reform bills. Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V also participated in the "tractor rally" which was stopped by the police at a barricade in Panipat district.

However, when some workers tried to cross the barricade, police used water cannon to disperse them. Many youth workers were later taken into preventive custody, police said.

The rally, in which, youth Congress leaders claimed, many farmers were also participating, was to proceed from Panipat to Delhi, where they were to gherao the Parliament, to register their protest against the farm bills, which they dubbed as anti-farmer. The rally also disrupted normal traffic on the national highway for some time.

Earlier on Sunday, the Haryana police had used a water cannon to stop Punjab Youth Congress workers from entering the Ambala district and travelling ahead to Delhi as part of their tractor rally against the farm bills. Srinivas B V and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had also taken part in that tractor rally.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by both Houses of Parliament, amid protests by opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK and the Left, besides some farmers' groups. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Humour mills go on overdrive after late night boom in Srinagar

Its a sonic boom Its a pressure cooker bursting Its a quake And yes, the late night boom that reverberated across the city and several parts of south Kashmir on Tuesday was indeed a quake, seismologists later confirmed. But before that, so...

Is Netflix permitted to violate an individual's fundamental rights? Mehul Choksi asks Delhi HC

Businessman and diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is an accused in the PNB scam, during the hearing on an appeal against Netflixs documentary titled Bad Boy Billionaires on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court whether the streaming service is p...

C'garh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer

A 22-year-old man was killed by naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Sukma district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Jagargunda police station area, considered to be a Maois...

Divided Europe seeks to overhaul defunct migration policies

The European Unions executive proposed on Wednesday overhauling the blocs broken migration and asylum rules, seeking to end years of feuds and bitterness over the hundred of thousands of people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020