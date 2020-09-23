Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jal Shakti holds meeting to discuss MoA to implement Ken-Betwa Link Project

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Additional Secretary and Advisor of Ministry of Jal Shakti and other senior officials from both the States and NWDA. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:46 IST
Jal Shakti holds meeting to discuss MoA to implement Ken-Betwa Link Project
The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri Shekhawat emphasized that the Ken-Betwa Link is a dream project of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji for the development of the drought-prone Bundelkhand Region. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting through Video Conference with the Minister of Water Resources, Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of Uttar Pradesh to discuss and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for implementation of Ken-Betwa Link Project(KBLP).

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Additional Secretary and Advisor of Ministry of Jal Shakti and other senior officials from both the States and NWDA. The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri Shekhawat emphasized that the Ken-Betwa Link is a dream project of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji for the development of the drought-prone Bundelkhand region. Shri Shekhawat also said that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has also stressed the need for early implementation of this project for the overall socio-economic development of Bundelkhand Region.

The Union Minister requested both the States to rise above small issues and reach consensus for early implementation of the KBLP project as it will transform the drought-prone and water-starved Bundelkhand region and is likely to trigger regional economic growth. The project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha (CCA of 9.04 lakh ha), drinking water supply to a population of about 62 Lakhs in the region and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power utilizing about 4843 MCM of water.

During the meeting, the draft MoA for the implementation of KBLP was discussed at length. Both the States conveyed their observations on the draft MoA, particularly on the issue of sharing of water during the lean period. It was decided that the draft MoA for the implementation of KBLP shall be firmed up in the next few days, duly incorporating the views/suggestions of both the States. The Chief Minister level meeting can then be convened at the earliest to finalize and sign the MoA for the implementation of KBLP.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hocomoco unveils e-monitoring service on construction work

Chennai, Sep 23PTI Technology-based construction startup Hocomoco on Wednesday said it has launched an e- monitoring service that allows customers to check the progress of construction work through a login from anywhere across the globe. Th...

Govt should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing farm bills: Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting President.

Govt should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing farm bills Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting President....

FEATURE-U.S. TV shows try a new election playbook - making voting part of the story

From black-ish to a West Wing reunion, television shows are using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to participate in the Nov. 3 election.Thirty years after Rock the Vote, a liberal nonprofit group, fused po...

Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer nominated for 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Manchester Citys Kevin de Bruyne, Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-20 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Award. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 2019-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020