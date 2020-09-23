Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhiwandi building collapse incident: Death toll rises to 40

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place here on Monday, has risen to 40, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:18 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse incident: Death toll rises to 40
National Disaster Relief Force team present at the Bhiwandi building collapse site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place here on Monday, has risen to 40, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed on Wednesday. A total of 25 people have been rescued so far, the NRDF added.

The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district. Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hocomoco unveils e-monitoring service on construction work

Chennai, Sep 23PTI Technology-based construction startup Hocomoco on Wednesday said it has launched an e- monitoring service that allows customers to check the progress of construction work through a login from anywhere across the globe. Th...

Govt should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing farm bills: Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting President.

Govt should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing farm bills Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting President....

FEATURE-U.S. TV shows try a new election playbook - making voting part of the story

From black-ish to a West Wing reunion, television shows are using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to participate in the Nov. 3 election.Thirty years after Rock the Vote, a liberal nonprofit group, fused po...

Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer nominated for 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Manchester Citys Kevin de Bruyne, Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-20 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Award. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 2019-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020