Waterlogging disrupts daily life in Mumbai
Mumbai woke up submerged in rainwater on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Several areas like Sion and Matunga got waterlogged on Wednesday, disrupting daily life.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:25 IST
Mumbai woke up submerged in rainwater on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Several areas like Sion and Matunga got waterlogged on Wednesday, disrupting daily life. India Meteorological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai during the next 24 hours.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said he had deployed officials at different places to manage the situation. Meanwhile, local residents faced problems in commuting due to waterlogging in Mumbai and nearby areas. A local resident said his neighbour was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. "I was taking medicines for her, but am not able to do so due to waterlogging."
Blaming the BMC and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the situation, he said this is a common scene every monsoon. "The BMC and the CM has failed to manage the situation." (ANI)
ALSO READ
Whether I live or die, I'll expose you: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray
Students' unions burn Uddhav Thackeray's effigy in U'khand
Complaints filed against Kangana Ranaut for creating communal disharmony, insulting Uddhav Thackeray
Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray