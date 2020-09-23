Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to cull 12,000 pigs as African swine fever spreads

So far, 18,000 pigs have died after contracting the virus across 14 districts of the state, a senior official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department told PTI. "Chairing a meeting with department officials, the chief minister said that in compliance with the guidelines of the Centre and the state government, and adhering to experts' opinion, culling of the infected swine population in all the affected districts should be completed before Durga Puja," according to an official statement.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:52 IST
Assam to cull 12,000 pigs as African swine fever spreads
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday ordered to cull nearly 12,000 pigs in the areas affected by the deadly African swine fever and asked officials to compensate the owners adequately. So far, 18,000 pigs have died after contracting the virus across 14 districts of the state, a senior official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department told PTI.

"Chairing a meeting with department officials, the chief minister said that in compliance with the guidelines of the Centre and the state government, and adhering to experts' opinion, culling of the infected swine population in all the affected districts should be completed before Durga Puja," according to an official statement. The total number of pigs to be killed in this exercise will be around 12,000, it added.

"As a result of the culling operation, the loss incurred by the farmers will be adequately compensated," Sonowal said. The latest culling drive will be carried out within one kilometre radius of 30 epicentres across the 14 affected districts, the senior official said.

"We will start the exercise immediately," he added. When asked about the compensation, the official said the owners of the 12,000 pigs will get the money deposited in their bank accounts, while a proposal has been sent to the government for giving financial support to the owners of the 18,000 pigs that have died already.

During the meeting, Sonowal informed that the Centre has already released the first instalment of the fund and the state government will immediately deposit its share for the compensation as well as for other measures to deal with the pestilence. He also asked the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to sensitise the affected areas to avert transfer of infection to healthy animals and directed to conduct a survey on all the government farms across the state.

The meeting also discussed the supply of pigs to Assam from different parts of the country. In the aftermath of the ASF outbreak, the supply of pigs from outside the state was put on hold as per the directions of the central government.

Sonowal asked the senior officers of the department to ensure that no encumbrances creep in while transporting pigs to other states of the Northeast through Assam. To involve more youths in the piggery sector, the government farms may be operated and managed on public- private-partnership mode to encourage entrepreneurship, he added.

According to a 2019 census by the department, the pig population in the state was 21 lakh, which has increased in recent times to around 30 lakh, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora had said. Bora had stated the disease was first detected in the state in February-end this year, but it started in April 2019 at a village in Xizang province in China, bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The African swine fever is a pig ailment, which was first reported in 1921 in Kenya and Ethiopia, and an outbreak is very rare in this part of the country. While swine flu can spread from animals to humans, swine fever does not, and therefore is not a public health threat.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO-created facility which incurred Rs 47cr could not produce required quality mirrors: CAG

A facility created by ISRO and the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy could not produce the required quality of mirrors during its operational life despite expenditure of Rs&#160;47.12 crore incurred on its establi...

National flag to be flown at half mast in govt offices in Delhi: MHA

The national flag will be flown at half mast on Thursday in all government offices in Delhi due to the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the Home Ministry announced on WednesdayAngadi passed away at AIIMS here, da...

Jayant Patil reviews irrigation projects in Jalgaon district

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday held a review meeting on irrigation projects in Jalgaon district with local leaders. He said the projects in the North Maharashtra district will be completed after addressing so...

How Trump fell out of love with his generals, and why the feeling is mutual

President Donald Trump picked retired generals for some of his most senior national security posts when he took office and boasts of heavy spending on the U.S. military that he asserts is unmatched in history.He has made getting U.S. allies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020