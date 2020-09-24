Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 5.5 lakh loans applications sanctioned under PM SVANidhi Scheme

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs is implementing PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme to facilitate a collateral-free working capital loan to 50 lakh street vendors to restart their businesses post COVID-19 lockdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:11 IST
Over 5.5 lakh loans applications sanctioned under PM SVANidhi Scheme
This process is expected to give a boost to the number of loans sanctioned and cut down the time for loan disbursal drastically. Image Credit: ANI

More than 15 lakh loan applications have been received so far under the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi(PM SVANidhi) Scheme. Out of these, more than 5.5 lakh loans have been sanctioned and about 2 lakh loans disbursed. The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs is implementing PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme to facilitate a collateral-free working capital loan to 50 lakh street vendors to restart their businesses post COVID-19 lockdowns.

In order to expedite the loan sanctioning process and provide ease of operation to the lenders, it has been decided to push the applications directly to the bank branches, which have been indicated by the Vendor as 'Preferred Lender' OR where the Vendor holds a savings bank account in case 'Preferred Lender' is not indicated. This process is expected to give a boost to the number of loans sanctioned and cut down the time for loan disbursal drastically.

The software has been developed to facilitate the above-mentioned process, which was made operational on September 11, 2020. Approximately 3 lakh applications would be pushed to the banks using this software. Henceforth, the applications would be pushed to the Preferred lenders on a daily basis and for those where no Preferred Lender is indicated, on a weekly basis.

These measures are expected to accelerate the implementation of PM SVANidhi Scheme by the Lending Institutions in making the street vendors access the benefits of the Scheme and to become Aatma Nirbhar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australias worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state, officials said Thursday. ...

Troublesome South African baboon evicted for raiding homes

Kataza already had a lengthy rap sheet with Cape Town authorities, so when he organised a band of others to raid a series of suburban homes, he was captured. Now he sleeps at a local prison, although there is a social media campaign for him...

Malaysian PM banks on victory in Borneo poll after Anwar challenge

Locked in a power struggle with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin needs a solid victory in a state election on the island of Borneo on Saturday to stop support within his coalition parties melting aw...

China's Sinovac eyes coronavirus vaccine distribution in S. America

Chinas Sinovac Biotech hopes to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to a partner in Brazil, its chief executive said on Thursday. Global vaccine makers, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020