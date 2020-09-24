16 deaths, 4,340 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

As many as 4,340 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Thursday. Odisha's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,96,888 cases, including 38,818 active cases and 1,57,265 recoveries.

As many as 752 fatalities have been reported so far. So far, 29,56,301 tests were conducted on Wednesday, including 50,570 samples including 8,445 RT-PCR, 42,024 Antigen tests and 101 Truenat tests. (ANI)

