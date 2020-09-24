Left Menu
NCB summons Kshitij Raviprasad of Dharma Productions in drugs case related to Sushant's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday summoned Kshitij Raviprasad of Dharma Productions in the death case linked with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday summoned Kshitij Raviprasad of Dharma Productions in the death case linked with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kshitij has been summoned for tomorrow.

NCB sources confirmed that Kshitij is an important connection with other big peddlers in this case arrested earlier. On Wednesday, NCB had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambatta, and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in connection with a drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Karishma Prakash, who works at KWAN talent agency, has also been summoned this week Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is slated to hear on Thursday the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the drugs case. Earlier, a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court had refused to grant bail to the accused in the case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

