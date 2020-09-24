Left Menu
Development News Edition

China accuses Chinalco rare earth unit of breaking pollution regulations

This month, a government environmental inspection team found affiliates of Chinalco subsidiary Guangxi Nonferrous Rare Earth Development Co Ltd had failed to properly rectify violations. The firms had "seriously polluted the surrounding environment", the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said in a statement published on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:31 IST
China accuses Chinalco rare earth unit of breaking pollution regulations

A rare earth subsidiary of state-run Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco) in Guangxi has repeatedly violated pollution rules and contaminated land, the environment ministry said.

Chinalco must investigate the problems and make corrections, the ministry said. Chinalco "sincerely accepted" all requests from the inspection team and will "resolutely rectify" the violations, it said in a statement.

It has sent a working group to its Guangxi subsidiary to supervise the work, it said. This month, a government environmental inspection team found affiliates of Chinalco subsidiary Guangxi Nonferrous Rare Earth Development Co Ltd had failed to properly rectify violations.

The firms had "seriously polluted the surrounding environment", the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said in a statement published on Wednesday. Guangxi Nonferrous was previously punished for environmental violations in 2018 along with a Chinalco subsidiary in northwestern China. https://reut.rs/33XBPt9

The MEE statement said some mining projects run by Guangxi Nonferrous' units exceeded their approved limits and built outdated and illegal production facilities. "The inspection found ... obvious problems of legal violations, chaotic environmental management and relatively large environmental risks at the Guangxi rare earth company," it said.

China began a nationwide environmental auditing programme in 2016. It was expanded to giant state-owned companies such as Minmetals, which was accused of being a "big corporate bully" in 2017 after failing to fix repeated violations.

The latest round of audits included the China National Building Materials Corp, and found that one of its subsidiaries had not only failed to rectify violations but also tried to cover them up, the MEE said in a separate statement on Wednesday. As of Sept. 20, environmental inspectors had handled 6,047 complaints, issued 46.7 million yuan ($6.85 million) in fines and detained 30 people during this round of audits, the environment ministry said.

($1 = 6.8195 yuan)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations

The United States will slap new sanctions on a number of Iranian officials and entities, including a judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari to death, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thurs...

U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy, for 60 days

The United States has renewed a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity imports, a State Department official said on Thursday, this time for 60 days, a period which he said is possible for Baghdad to take meaningful actions to reduce ...

McConnell, other Republicans split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov...

Cong, Left urge Mamata to call Assembly session to discuss farm bills passed by Parliament

The CPIM-led Left Front and the Congress on Thursday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a special session of the state Assembly soon to discuss the anti-worker and anti-farmer bills passed by Parliament, claim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020