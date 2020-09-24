Pune Rural Police registers 17 cases under NDPS Act

The Pune Rural Police have registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and recovered over 1,000 kg of cannabis this year, it informed on Thursday.

During the probe, it was found that most of the cannabis is transported from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"We have so far registered 17 cases under the NDPS act till now and recovered over 1,000 cannabis. We are trying to establish the supply chain. As per the information till now, most of the cannabis is transported from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Pune Rural Police. (ANI)