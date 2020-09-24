Left Menu
TMC farmers' wing protests against farm bills in Bengal

Describing the farm sector reform bills as "death knell" for farmers and agricultural workers of the country, hundreds of activists of the TMC's Kisaan Khet Mazdoor cell organised protest marches in various parts of the state. Carrying posters and placards against the BJP-led government at the Centre, the members of the TMC farmers' wing shouted slogans and burnt copies of these bills.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress farmers' wing on Thursday protested against farm bills across West Bengal, demanding that these should be scrapped. Describing the farm sector reform bills as "death knell" for farmers and agricultural workers of the country, hundreds of activists of the TMC's Kisaan Khet Mazdoor cell organised protest marches in various parts of the state.

Carrying posters and placards against the BJP-led government at the Centre, the members of the TMC farmers' wing shouted slogans and burnt copies of these bills. In Kolkata, farmers held a protest rally and displayed their produce such as vegetables and foodgrain as part of their demonstration. They vowed not to allow big corporate to foray into the retail chain business of agricultural produce in the state.

"We would oppose these farm sector reform bills tooth and nail. Farmers will not get minimum support price. It will lead to a food crisis across the country. These bills were passed only to help big corporate," TMC Kisaan Khet Mazdoor state president Becharam Manna said. Parliament has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

They await the President's nod to become laws. "Our party supremo has clearly said that we will never accept anti-people legislations. We will fight and ensure that these are scraped," he said.

