Parliament installing solar and improving energy efficiency

The Minister confirmed that Parliamentary Services will receive support through the Clean-Powered Public Service Fund to install solar PV and LED lighting, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the historic parliamentary estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:33 IST
“On top of the huge progress this Government has made to tackle the climate crisis, Parliament is leading by example and upgrading to use more clean energy,” James Shaw said. Image Credit: ANI

Parliament is leading by example by taking action to cut its carbon footprint by installing solar and improving energy efficiency, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today.

The Minister confirmed that Parliamentary Services will receive support through the Clean-Powered Public Service Fund to install solar PV and LED lighting, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the historic parliamentary estate.

"When the Zero Carbon Bill passed with unanimous support last year, most people would have expected that Parliament goes another step and work to cut its own emissions.

"On top of the huge progress this Government has made to tackle the climate crisis, Parliament is leading by example and upgrading to use more clean energy," James Shaw said.

Installing solar PV and LED lighting will reduce Parliament's carbon emissions by around 1,690 tonnes over the next ten years.

"We have made huge progress over the last three years to transition New Zealand to net-zero carbon emissions, with progress on a whole host of areas including transport, clean energy and buildings.

"We have also place in place some of the world's most ambitious climate targets and made policy and institutional changes to help bend the curve of our emissions downward. Parliament will now be able to make a meaningful contribution towards making this happen.

In addition to the $1.3 million of support through the clean-powered public service fund, Parliamentary Services will contribute $0.960 million from its own budget.

"Parliament belongs to the people of New Zealand. It is here where we make decisions that have a profound impact on the lives of people in communities all over the country. It is only right that the place where we make these decisions is also part of the solution to climate change.

The project is the third part of the $200 million clean-powered public service fund, which is part of the Government's New Zealand Upgrade.

"Since I announced it in January, the clean-powered public service fund has been put to work supporting schools, hospitals, and other public organisations to make the switch to clean energy," James Shaw said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

