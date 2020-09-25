Left Menu
Maha: AIKS, other outfits protest against Centre's farm bills

Activists of AIKS and other outfits protested in Thane district and several other places in Maharashtra on Friday against farm bills cleared in Parliament recently. Agitations took place in Palghar, Thane and adjoining areas, All India Kisan Sabha functionaries said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:45 IST
Activists of AIKS and other outfits protested in Thane district and several other places in Maharashtra on Friday against farm bills cleared in Parliament recently. They called the bills anti-farmer and pro-corporate and burnt copies of the legislations during the protest.

The bills relate to a host of what the Centre has claimed are agricultural reforms to free the farmer from the clutches of the middleman and bring about prosperity in the rural sector. Agitations took place in Palghar, Thane and adjoining areas, All India Kisan Sabha functionaries said.

