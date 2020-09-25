Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on BDC chairman seems to be carried by LeT operatives: IG Kashmir

The attack on Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam district on September 23, seems to have been carried by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG) Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:49 IST
Attack on BDC chairman seems to be carried by LeT operatives: IG Kashmir
Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG) Kashmir on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The attack on Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam district on September 23, seems to have been carried by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG) Kashmir. IGP Kashmir said, " Based on prima facie info of call details & location of terrorists, the attack seems to have been carried by LeT operatives. We are investigating the matter."

BDC Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on September 23. The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists opened fire at Singh who died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Kumar also updated the death case of lawyer Babar Qadri. "Two terrorists posing as clients visited Baber Qadri yesterday seeking legal advice. During the meeting, he was shot four times in the head and died on the way to the hospital," said Kumar.

"We have investigated the crime scene and have formed an SIT to look into the matter," he said. Qadri was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil

Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday.The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, cloc...

4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were...

Turkmenistan creates new parliament chamber

Turkmenistans authoritarian president, who has an unchallenged hold on power, on Friday signed a constitutional change to expand the countrys parliament to two chambers. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the move was yet another imp...

Making efforts to fulfil promises made to people: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government is aware of its promises made to the people of the state and is making sincere efforts to implement them. Gehlot on Friday held a review meeting with the council of ministers. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020