Left Menu
Development News Edition

USDA funds $1 mln research project studying COVID-19 in U.S. beef supply chain

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding a $1 million research project to identify how the virus that causes COVID-19 might be transmitted in the nation's beef supply chain, from cattle on the farm to the packages of meat inside a person's refrigerator. One goal of the two-year project, set to begin in October, is to help reduce the risk of exposure for consumers and people who work in the meat industry, according to a USDA document describing the Texas A&M AgriLife-led research effort.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 04:01 IST
USDA funds $1 mln research project studying COVID-19 in U.S. beef supply chain

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding a $1 million research project to identify how the virus that causes COVID-19 might be transmitted in the nation's beef supply chain, from cattle on the farm to the packages of meat inside a person's refrigerator.

One goal of the two-year project, set to begin in October, is to help reduce the risk of exposure for consumers and people who work in the meat industry, according to a USDA document describing the Texas A&M AgriLife-led research effort. USDA officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Previously, USDA stated that, "There is no evidence that people can contract COVID-19 from food or from food packaging."

The research is ramping up as China - the world's top meat importer - halts food imports from companies if their products or packaging tested positive for the virus. Thousands of meatpacking workers in North America and Brazil have contracted coronavirus.

Researchers will examine the impact of the virus on different stages of meat processing and packaging, and determine the virus's ability to survive on meat and packaging material during transportation and in retail areas, said Sapna Chitlapilly Dass, a Texas A&M meat science research assistant professor who leads the project. "We want to look at the whole picture, not just what is happening at the processor," said Dass, who is working with USDA and the University of Pennsylvania on the effort.

The grant is part of a broader effort by the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), which announced in April that it is investing up to $9 million in research on the impact of COVID-19 on American agriculture. The grants are for COVID-related research on livestock health and security, food processing and the well-being of farm workers, food suppliers and rural residents. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump administration proposes allowing new roads in Alaskas Tongass forestThe Trump administration has proposed reopening the Tongass National Forest to road-building, setting the s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Jays wrap up playoff berthVladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits including a solo homer, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays clinched a posts...

‘Things have to change’ Canada’s Trudeau declares amid COVID-19 pandemic

The world is in crisis, and not just because of the last few months. Not just because of COVID-19. But because of the last few decades. And because of us, he said in a pre-recorded speech for the gathering. Mr. Trudeau recalled that follo...

Peru to further open economy in October as coronavirus cases drop

Peru will push forward with a gradual reopening of its economy in October, allowing international flights to countries in the region and more people into its restaurants and stores, the government said on Friday, provided coronavirus cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020